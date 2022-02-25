Hongkong Rushing To Build Isolation Facilities As the Local Authority Continues Its Zero COVID Policy

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02/21/2022 Wion: Hongkong is rushing to build isolation facilities for thousands of Covid infected patients, as the local authorities continue to adopt the Zero Covid policy. Construction workers from mainland China are hired on conversion of public houses, hotels and sports centers, as well as Kai-Tak Cruise Terminal to isolation facilities.