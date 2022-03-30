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Ukraine's not the only country facing a humanitarian crisis
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71 views • March 30, 2022
RT.
While the world's attention's been focused on Ukrainian refugees, those fleeing other countries, who are equally in urgent need of support, have been overlooked. RT shines a spotlight on them.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vywy0f-ukraines-not-the-only-country-facing-a-humanitarian-crisis.html
While the world's attention's been focused on Ukrainian refugees, those fleeing other countries, who are equally in urgent need of support, have been overlooked. RT shines a spotlight on them.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vywy0f-ukraines-not-the-only-country-facing-a-humanitarian-crisis.html
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