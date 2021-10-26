© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Noam Chomsky Backs Fauci's Medical Tyranny Martial Law Lockdown of Society
Follow
2
Share
Report
313 views • October 26, 2021
Leftist Noam Chomsky has been making the rounds calling for those who don’t want to put experimental shots in their bodies to be sequestered in their homes and not to let them out to even get food. Alex Jones covers these and other insane globalist statements from just the last couple of days. Read more here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/noam-chomsky-lock-vaccine-skeptics-in-their-homes-and-deprive-them-of-food/
Save 40% on Bodease, the ultimate turmeric and inflammatory support product on the market!
Save 40% on Bodease, the ultimate turmeric and inflammatory support product on the market!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.