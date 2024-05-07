THIS IS HOW WE GOT WHERE WE ARE TODAY.
80 views
•
Published 15 hours ago
•
A 1992 SPEECH BY NANCY PELOSI, WHILE A NATION SLEPT THE TRAITORS SOLD US OUT. AND ARE ALL SERVING A FOREIGN GOVERNMENT THE UNITED NATIONS. BOTH SIDES OF THE ISLE IN THE HALLS OF OUR GOVERNMENT HAVE SOLD US DOWN THE RIVER. THEY ARE ALL RESPONSIBLE FOR THIS GODLESS NEW WORLD ORDER AGENDA.
Keywords
biblegodtruth
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos