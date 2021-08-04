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Can a Ministry Hire Who They Want?
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10 views • August 04, 2021
Join Ed Vitagliano, Tim Wildmon, and Walker Wildmon as they discuss a case that affects all ministries and our religious freedoms. May a ministry hire only those who agree with their mission or statement of faith? Why would someone want to work for a ministry they disagree with? What seems to be the insidious intent of those who want this to occur? What will happen to the many outreaches of our belief if this isn't defeated?
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