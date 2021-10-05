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Emergency Tuesday Broadcast: Fauci Talks About Staging Health Scare With “New Virus” in 2019 Video – FULL SHOW 10/5/21
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300 views • October 05, 2021
Also, Project Veritas' investigation confirms Pfizer executives KNOW Covid injections are triggering antibody dependency enhancement! It is vital to the future of humanity that the information presented on today’s broadcast gets to as many people as possible if we are to have any chance of stopping the Great Reset’s forced-depopulation agenda!
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