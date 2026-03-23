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5 Days in Marion County Jail.
Live Proceeding on Lot 10-Brookview Notification of Quiet Title & Caveat to Will on February 18 2026.
A Notice & Demand Defining terms, as words matter.
Local Portland cable access show started to return Oregon to a Constitutional republican form of government. Assemble per the constitution, create a civilian court of record and assemble a Grand Jury for the return of a Constitutional republican form of government.
facebook.com/OregonSJA/
orsja.org
Monday night meeting at 7pm pt@
https://teams.microsoft.com/l/meetup-join/19%3aaysgjVn4h_jR0eEHJLrzTJ2X88u_MYTlfx6lh7imMH41%40thread.tacv2/1747106051819?context=%7b%22Tid%22%3a%228b74b64e-e69a-4bff-a909-9946662ecf8a%22%2c%22Oid%22%3a%22041d0998-c41a-4583-8137-067cf3d2f087%22%7d
Meeting ID: 235 007 272 609 7
Passcode: AW7mq6ER
Dial in by phone
+1 929-229-5346,,750983091#
Phone conference ID: 750 983 091#