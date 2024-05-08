The PureWave™ PMF Cell

Our PureWave Cells are placed inside beehives to supercharge the immune system of the honeybee which helps prevent colony collapse disorder and winter die-off.

The PureWave™ PMF Cells each consist of 12 powerful Rare Earth Neodymium Magnets custom assembled together in a specific sacred geometric pattern creates a specific waveform of frequencies that are harmonizing to all biological life while being easy and safe to use.





Learn more at www.purewavecell.com





