Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The PureWave™ PMF Cell
channel image
4RBEES TV
1 Subscribers
24 views
Published Yesterday

Our PureWave Cells are placed inside beehives to supercharge the immune system of the honeybee which helps prevent colony collapse disorder and winter die-off.

The PureWave™ PMF Cells each consist of 12 powerful Rare Earth Neodymium Magnets custom assembled together in a specific sacred geometric pattern creates a specific waveform of frequencies that are harmonizing to all biological life while being easy and safe to use.


Learn more at www.purewavecell.com



Keywords
honeybeessave the beespurewavecell4rbeespurewavepurewavehoney

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket