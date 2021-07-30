Mike Lindell on CCP’s Act of War and His Cyber Symposium

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Mike Lindell says he 100% believes it was an act of war by the CCP to change the outcome of the 2020 election. Mike Lindell talked at War Room on July 21st about CCP’s cyber attacks and his Cyber Symposium scheduled for Aug. 10 to 12.