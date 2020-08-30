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Deliverance and Freedom from Forces of Darkness that had The Mad Man of Gadera Enslaved!
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36 views • August 30, 2020
Yeshua (Jesus) offers freedom from any hinderances of the mind. He delivered and completely set free the demonically tormented captive known as the Mad Man of Gadera. He's here for us today and is willing and able to set us free from mind binding spirits that want to take down and destroy humanity. Jesus Christ the same yesterday, today, and for ever. See miraclemapper.com to see this miracle represented geographically plus similar miracles that are happening today all around the earth through the body of Christ.
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