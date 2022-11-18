Adolf Hitler The Man Who Fought Banking Control And The Fraudulent Democratic Political System

This video features speeches by Hitler where he talks about the threat against Germany from the international financial system run by the Zionist central bankers. It’s interesting to note that Muammar al-Qaddafi also fought against the same system, much of which you can read about in his book “The Green Book.” Today much of the world is enslaved to these bankers, as I discuss in my post “Statism: A System for your Enslavement”.





Below a quote from the speeches in the video, that will probably sound very familiar to you:





"Yes, Germany was back then a democracy, before us and we’ve been plundered and squeezed dry. No more. What does democracy or authoritarian state mean for those international hyenas? They don’t care at all! They are only interested in one thing. Are you willing to be plundered? Yes or no? Are you stupid enough to keep quiet in the process? Yes or no? And, when a democracy is stupid enough not to stand up, then it is good! But when an authoritarian state declares “You do not plunder our people any longer”, neither from the inside or outside, then that is bad. In reality, money rules in these countries. They talk about press freedom when in fact these newspapers have one owner and the owner is, in any case, the sponsor. This press then shapes public opinion, these political parties don’t have any differences at all, like before with us. You already know the old political parties. They were all the same. Then people must think that especially in these countries of freedom and wealth, there should exist a very comfortable life for its people, but the opposite is the case. In these countries, in the so-called “Democracies”, the people are by no means the main focus of attention. What really matters is the existence of this group of “Democracy makers”. That is, the existence of a few hundred of giant capitalists who own all the factories and shares and who, ultimately, lead the people. They are not interested at all in the great mass of people, they are the only ones who can be addressed as international elements because they conduct their business everywhere. It is a small, rootless, international clique that is turning the people against each other, that does not want them to have peace. They can suppress us! They can kill us, if you like! But we will not capitulate!" -- Adolf Hitler











