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A Tochka U of the Ukrainian army KILLs around 20 Civilians in Donetsk, in the Liberated Donbass (GRAPHIC Content) - 031422
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160 views • March 15, 2022
Thanks to the Donbass Insider on YouTube for this video.
On March 14, 2022, at 11:30 a.m., the Ukrainian army fired a Tochka U missile at downtown Donetsk. Although the DPR's anti-aircraft defense managed to shoot down the missile, one of the cluster munitions boxes exploded, killing around 20 civilians and injuring around 30.
On March 14, 2022, at 11:30 a.m., the Ukrainian army fired a Tochka U missile at downtown Donetsk. Although the DPR's anti-aircraft defense managed to shoot down the missile, one of the cluster munitions boxes exploded, killing around 20 civilians and injuring around 30.
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