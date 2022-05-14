PROJECT VERITAS ALLEGATIONS of DOJ & FBI SPYING on JOURNALISTS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Project Veritas’ recent allegations of spying on journalists, legally, by the DOJ and FBI. What they are alleging is very serious, and congress has noticed. This developing story includes a source that outlines how they track reporters with an archaic document that permits this to be legal.
- Chris Carter, RAV Correspondent