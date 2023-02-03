The Rapture Codes (1 of 8)

Several chapters in the Bible detail the coming of our Lord and our being gathered together unto Him. The gospel writers, Matthew, Mark, and Luke record the words of the Messiah, Jesus, Himself regarding this event. The writer of the Gospel of John also recorded the last book of the Bible, the Revelation (the Apocalypse) of Jesus Christ, which is a thorough chronicle of this future event and those surrounding it. Also, in what is believed by many scholars to be the Apostle Paul’s first epistles, First and Second Thessalonians, he devotes much of three chapters detailing this mysterious event. This event is known as the rapture by many; and in this video series, The Rapture Codes, we are going to look at the details of this event; that is, (1) exactly what it is, (2) the events leading up to it, and (3) the sequential parallels of the patterns, protocols, and itinerary—CODES—outlined in these chapters.



In this first of eight episodes, The Thessalonian Rapture Codes, we will begin with the Apostle Paul’s explanation of the coming of our Lord and our being gathered together unto Him in his first two epistles to the Thessalonian Christians in the Ekklesia of Thessalonika.





