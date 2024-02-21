Exploring the Thesis of the 'Ratzinger Code': Did Pope Benedict Fake His Resignation?

John-Henry Westen





Feb 20, 2024





A best-selling book in Italy puts forward the controversial thesis that Pope Benedict XVI did not actually resign the papacy but tricked his powerful opponents in the Vatican to reveal themselves with a fake resignation.





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4enf5x-exploring-the-thesis-of-the-ratzinger-code-did-pope-benedict-fake-his-resig.html