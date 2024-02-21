Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Exploring the Thesis of the 'Ratzinger Code': Did Pope Benedict Fake His Resignation?
channel image
High Hopes
3059 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
30 views
Published 19 hours ago

John-Henry Westen


Feb 20, 2024


A best-selling book in Italy puts forward the controversial thesis that Pope Benedict XVI did not actually resign the papacy but tricked his powerful opponents in the Vatican to reveal themselves with a fake resignation.


HELP US FIGHT THE LIES OF THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA AND SPREAD THE TRUTH AROUND THE WORLD: https://give.lifesitenews.com


SHOP YOUR FAVORITE PRECIOUS METALS WITH LIFESITENEWS: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews


SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/


Connect with us on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4enf5x-exploring-the-thesis-of-the-ratzinger-code-did-pope-benedict-fake-his-resig.html

Keywords
catholicfakeresignationitalycontroversialpope benedictbestsellerexposing eviljohn-henry westenratzinger code

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket