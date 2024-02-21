Exploring the Thesis of the 'Ratzinger Code': Did Pope Benedict Fake His Resignation?

John-Henry Westen
Feb 20, 2024
A best-selling book in Italy puts forward the controversial thesis that Pope Benedict XVI did not actually resign the papacy but tricked his powerful opponents in the Vatican to reveal themselves with a fake resignation.
HELP US FIGHT THE LIES OF THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA AND SPREAD THE TRUTH AROUND THE WORLD: https://give.lifesitenews.com
SHOP YOUR FAVORITE PRECIOUS METALS WITH LIFESITENEWS: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews
SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/
Connect with us on social media:
LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews
John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4enf5x-exploring-the-thesis-of-the-ratzinger-code-did-pope-benedict-fake-his-resig.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.