The US has increasingly come to see the BRICS as a threat to Washington's global supremacy
"The rise of BRICS is 'a symptom of our [US] failure.' It is a manifestation of the sin of bipartisan economic nationalism in our country," said former US Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers.
Western media tend to ignore the BRICS' growing influence on the world stage, but local elites are finding it increasingly difficult to do so.
