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Shared by Lucia on April 28/2022
This Word was received by revelation through God's Spirit. All glory to Yah!!
WHO ARE THE 2 WITNESSES -Part 1, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zv68U8Aorcc&t=17s
WHO ARE THE 2 WITNESSES -Part 2, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WUhcAZbyXVE&t=5s
For a copy of the transcript, please follow this link, https://444prophecynews.com/who-are-the-2-witnesses-part-3-my-hiding-place/
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