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Paid Assassins: Innocent People Being Murdered For Profit
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324 views • April 10, 2020
"Paid Assassins: Innocent People Being Murdered For Profit" explores the shocking illegal organ harvesting in China, where death row organ use of tens of thousands of innocent people is going on, supported by most other nations. Human rights abuse in China has reached new levels but what are governments doing about the mass murder going on? And what are you willing to do about it?
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
UN International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia
Slobodan Milošević
https://www.flickr.com/photos/icty/14...
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
Archives New Zealand
Idi Amin
https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/Fi...
Opening Statement by Sir Geoffrey Nice - Dec 8, 2018
End Transplant Abuse
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kdTkq...
https://support.google.com/youtube/an...
China Tribunal - Opening Speech by Sir Geoffrey Nice QC - April Hearings, 2019
Published on Apr 14, 2019
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KEIrB...
https://support.google.com/youtube/an...
FILMATO DEGLI AMERICANI AL LORO ARRIVO NEI CAMPI NAZISTI
ITC Martini Per Non dimenticare
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qY_vW...
https://support.google.com/youtube/an...
FREE - Blood Drizzle - Black Screen
DC Stock Footage
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AuhYI...
Stop Organ Harvesting in China 遏止中共活摘器官
ttachanel
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BuEnO...
Estimated One Million Uighur Muslims Vanish Into Chinese ‘Re-Education’ Camps | NBC Nightly News
NBC News
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wdn8S...
European Parliament Addresses Forced Organ Harvesting in China
NTDonChina
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tcg43...
Medical Genocide: Hidden Mass Murder in China's Organ Transplant Industry
COHResearch
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1PrBw...
short documentary - bloody harvest
Sunny - huiyu Yang
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_yqXS...
!! Harvest LIVE HUMAN ORGANS in CHINA !!! - Between LIFE and DEATH
httpchinhphapcom
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3bi92...
China Govt Harvesting Human Organs from Falun Gong, Other Prisoners Also Victims
CBN News
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aBChY...
The Path to Nazi Genocide
United States Holocaust Memorial Museum
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sRcNq...
Exposed: Forced Organ Harvesting in China Has Taken Place ‘On A Significant Scale’
Epoch News The Epoch Times
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fzwr7...
Human Harvest | Trailer | Available now
Journeyman Pictures
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-EykF...
The dark side of transplant tourism in China: killing to live
End Transplant Abuse
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xUiuV...
Forced Organ Harvesting in China Has Taken Place ‘On Significant Scale,’ Tribunal Finds
NTDTV
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nM1Zz...
BBC Interview with Ethan Gutmann and Enver Tohti on Organ Harvesting in China
Jaya Mangalam Gibson
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rDJwh...
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
UN International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia
Slobodan Milošević
https://www.flickr.com/photos/icty/14...
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
Archives New Zealand
Idi Amin
https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/Fi...
Opening Statement by Sir Geoffrey Nice - Dec 8, 2018
End Transplant Abuse
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kdTkq...
https://support.google.com/youtube/an...
China Tribunal - Opening Speech by Sir Geoffrey Nice QC - April Hearings, 2019
Published on Apr 14, 2019
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KEIrB...
https://support.google.com/youtube/an...
FILMATO DEGLI AMERICANI AL LORO ARRIVO NEI CAMPI NAZISTI
ITC Martini Per Non dimenticare
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qY_vW...
https://support.google.com/youtube/an...
FREE - Blood Drizzle - Black Screen
DC Stock Footage
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AuhYI...
Stop Organ Harvesting in China 遏止中共活摘器官
ttachanel
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BuEnO...
Estimated One Million Uighur Muslims Vanish Into Chinese ‘Re-Education’ Camps | NBC Nightly News
NBC News
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wdn8S...
European Parliament Addresses Forced Organ Harvesting in China
NTDonChina
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tcg43...
Medical Genocide: Hidden Mass Murder in China's Organ Transplant Industry
COHResearch
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1PrBw...
short documentary - bloody harvest
Sunny - huiyu Yang
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_yqXS...
!! Harvest LIVE HUMAN ORGANS in CHINA !!! - Between LIFE and DEATH
httpchinhphapcom
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3bi92...
China Govt Harvesting Human Organs from Falun Gong, Other Prisoners Also Victims
CBN News
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aBChY...
The Path to Nazi Genocide
United States Holocaust Memorial Museum
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sRcNq...
Exposed: Forced Organ Harvesting in China Has Taken Place ‘On A Significant Scale’
Epoch News The Epoch Times
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fzwr7...
Human Harvest | Trailer | Available now
Journeyman Pictures
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-EykF...
The dark side of transplant tourism in China: killing to live
End Transplant Abuse
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xUiuV...
Forced Organ Harvesting in China Has Taken Place ‘On Significant Scale,’ Tribunal Finds
NTDTV
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nM1Zz...
BBC Interview with Ethan Gutmann and Enver Tohti on Organ Harvesting in China
Jaya Mangalam Gibson
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rDJwh...
Keywords
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