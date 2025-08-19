BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Building a More Inclusive and Equitable Society for Special Needs - Melissa Ortiz
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
410 followers
Follow
2 views • 1 day ago


Anyone can become disabled at any point in time, but disability does not have to become a person’s identity. Melissa Ortiz, for example, was born with spina bifida, but she is not defined by this diagnosis. She is the founder of Capability Consulting, and she is on a mission to destigmatize everyday interactions between average Americans and their disabled friends and neighbors. She discusses the 61 million disabled Americans living in the U.S. and also highlights the growing job market for disabled workers amid a rise in remote work. Don’t be afraid to help a disabled person. Look them in the eye and say hello, Melissa encourages. Include them. Assist them. Look beyond the disability and focus on the heart and soul within.



TAKEAWAYS


Many wounded warriors are distressed when they are treated differently by friends or family following an injury


Disabled people should never be defined by their diagnosis


Many accessibility adjustments are not that expensive and can be donated


Sometimes disabilities are hidden - like head trauma or blindness



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://bit.ly/455gbmb

Kerusso T-shirts (get 15% off with code TINA): https://rstr.co/kerusso/tina


🔗 CONNECT WITH MELISSA ORTIZ

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dcbelleonwheels/


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Institute for Creation Research: http://icr.org/tina

MasterPeace (get discounts with code TINA): https://bit.ly/CounterCultureMom

LifeVac (get 10% off with code TINA): https://lifevac.net/

Wholesale Direct Metals: https://wholesaledirectmetals.com/tina


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2024 Recap & 2025 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/


#specialneeds #disabilityawareness #inclusion #accessibility #disability #differentlyabled #wheelchairlife #actuallyautistic #autismawareness #mentalhealthawareness #neurodiversity #children #education #parenting #family


