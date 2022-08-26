Breaking Exclusive: Trump HHS Senior Official "I Was Brought To Dismantle The CDC"

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Stew Peters Show
August 25, 2022
Trump’s former CDC director EXPOSES CDC fraud from the inside. The CDC is no longer a public heath agency, but it is now a political arm of the government! The CDC doesn’t feed science to us, it just feeds us junk.
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Righteously stand against vaccine tyranny by supporting Christopher Key:
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