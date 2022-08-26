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Breaking Exclusive: Trump HHS Senior Official "I Was Brought To Dismantle The CDC"
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416 views • August 26, 2022

Stew Peters Show


August 25, 2022


Trump’s former CDC director EXPOSES CDC fraud from the inside. The CDC is no longer a public heath agency, but it is now a political arm of the government! The CDC doesn’t feed science to us, it just feeds us junk.


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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1hc8yp-breaking-exclusive-trump-hhs-senior-official-i-was-brought-to-dismantle-the.html


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healthtrumpcdchhsmedicinefraudhealth and human servicesstew peterspaul alexanderdismatleformer cdc director
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