Breaking Exclusive: Trump HHS Senior Official "I Was Brought To Dismantle The CDC"

Stew Peters Show





August 25, 2022





Trump’s former CDC director EXPOSES CDC fraud from the inside. The CDC is no longer a public heath agency, but it is now a political arm of the government! The CDC doesn’t feed science to us, it just feeds us junk.





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