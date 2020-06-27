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Texas Re-closes Texas As COVID Hoax Continues! - War Room Full Show
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26 views • June 27, 2020
It’s the Veterans Call In Special as per tradition on the last Friday of the month on the Infowars War Room. Special guests include Tyler Nixon on the Roger Stone case, General Flynn case and the illegal mask order and Dorian Chavez on the state of the City Council he sits on in Cedar Park, Texas and the leftist invasion and persuasion happening in his county. We also take calls from the great veterans in the audience. Owen reminds the audience to join him this Sunday, June 28th, in Austin, Texas to stand for the their rights against the mandatory mask order in Texas. Owen also joins Parler and announces his account. Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months! https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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