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COVID TEST SITE AUDIT: STAFF REFUSES TO PROVIDE AN UNUSED SWAB FOR INDEPENDENT LAB TEST. PART II
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72 views • January 04, 2022
COVID NASAL SWABBING TEST SITE AUDIT
Location: Thunderbird High School parking lot
1700 Thunderbird Road
Phoenix Arizona
Testing Contractor: EMBRY HEALTH
Staff: 2 staff administering nasal swab tests of unknown identities, medical credentials(if any)with no name tags.
Date: January 2nd 2022 Time: 10a-11a.
There are several reports the nasal swabs used for coronavirus testing are saturated with Ethylene Oxide which is a carcinogen. Other researchers are claiming the swabs deposit nanoparticles in or near the brain so people can be tracked and traced by the new 5g grid. Still more researchers are claiming the swabs are depositing toxic substances in the body.
I ask staff at this Covid nasal swab test center in Phoenix Arizona for just one, new packaged swab to run an independent lab test on to determine if these allegations are true and what else is in the swabs.
The test staff ignore me on the first request then decline to provide a swab for testing on the 2nd request(Part II).
It's ironic that a "health testing" facility won't allow its nasal test swabs to be independently tested.
Our tax $$ going to private contractor Embry Health and test staff with no name tags.
No transparency allowed but the government and big corporations want you to swab test regularly to keep your jobs or maybe for more nefarious reasons not about your health.
Note: I wanted to ask if I could get some free vitamin C, D and Zinc which is proven to work against coronavirus but apparently they only give out the "free" mystery nasal swabs and big pharma jabs for your "health"
Subscribe, follow, like and share my groundbreaking news, analysis and activism countering the globalist insurgency on gab, bitchute, youtube and brighteon.
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"Groundbreaking news and analysis countering the globalist insurgency"
News reports, Interviews and Commentary by Jonathan Adler: Investigative Reporter; National Security, Sociological Analyst, Professional Photographer.
California, Arizona news, national security & the border crisis. Topics include NWO, Nationalism, Populism, Globalism, Illegal Immigration, hiring of illegal aliens, corruption, pandemic, 5G, crime, Government Accountability, Multinational Corporations etc.
Pro secure US borders, jobs/businesses for US citizens, legal immigrants, not illegal aliens. 1st, 2nd Amendment defense.
Anti-forced masking, vaccines, business shutdowns, 5G.
This channel is not part of the Infowars.com website.
Email [email protected] to send news tips, mailing list, donate $ support.
TRAINING ACTIVISTS/REPORTERS IN PHOENIX ARIZONA 2021.
Email
[email protected].
For VIP news alerts, consulting, contribute $, event organizing, updates.
Location: Thunderbird High School parking lot
1700 Thunderbird Road
Phoenix Arizona
Testing Contractor: EMBRY HEALTH
Staff: 2 staff administering nasal swab tests of unknown identities, medical credentials(if any)with no name tags.
Date: January 2nd 2022 Time: 10a-11a.
There are several reports the nasal swabs used for coronavirus testing are saturated with Ethylene Oxide which is a carcinogen. Other researchers are claiming the swabs deposit nanoparticles in or near the brain so people can be tracked and traced by the new 5g grid. Still more researchers are claiming the swabs are depositing toxic substances in the body.
I ask staff at this Covid nasal swab test center in Phoenix Arizona for just one, new packaged swab to run an independent lab test on to determine if these allegations are true and what else is in the swabs.
The test staff ignore me on the first request then decline to provide a swab for testing on the 2nd request(Part II).
It's ironic that a "health testing" facility won't allow its nasal test swabs to be independently tested.
Our tax $$ going to private contractor Embry Health and test staff with no name tags.
No transparency allowed but the government and big corporations want you to swab test regularly to keep your jobs or maybe for more nefarious reasons not about your health.
Note: I wanted to ask if I could get some free vitamin C, D and Zinc which is proven to work against coronavirus but apparently they only give out the "free" mystery nasal swabs and big pharma jabs for your "health"
Subscribe, follow, like and share my groundbreaking news, analysis and activism countering the globalist insurgency on gab, bitchute, youtube and brighteon.
Email [email protected] with newstips, VIP supporter mailing list and to pledge $ contributions to support more "groundbreaking news, analysis and activism countering the globalist insurgency."
"Groundbreaking news and analysis countering the globalist insurgency"
News reports, Interviews and Commentary by Jonathan Adler: Investigative Reporter; National Security, Sociological Analyst, Professional Photographer.
California, Arizona news, national security & the border crisis. Topics include NWO, Nationalism, Populism, Globalism, Illegal Immigration, hiring of illegal aliens, corruption, pandemic, 5G, crime, Government Accountability, Multinational Corporations etc.
Pro secure US borders, jobs/businesses for US citizens, legal immigrants, not illegal aliens. 1st, 2nd Amendment defense.
Anti-forced masking, vaccines, business shutdowns, 5G.
This channel is not part of the Infowars.com website.
Email [email protected] to send news tips, mailing list, donate $ support.
TRAINING ACTIVISTS/REPORTERS IN PHOENIX ARIZONA 2021.
[email protected].
For VIP news alerts, consulting, contribute $, event organizing, updates.
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