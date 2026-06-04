The unauthorised unsolicited chilling shocking and scandalous portrait of Ben Harris

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Born without a voice box and his guts on the outside; Year of the Rabbit, scent of the skunk; breath like a dragon's arsehole; NDIS slut, Ben Harris is pictured here with unparalleled access and intimacy. You will want to look away, but his squashed, Slavic features and P.T. Barnum freak show allure will drag your unwilling eyeballs back to his grotesque majesty, every time.
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