Dragisa Gudelj Collapses During Football Game AGAIN !!! - (UD Melila vs. Cordoba)
The Prisoner
Published Yesterday

Dragisa Gudelj, Serbian Dutch Professional Football player Collapses AGAIN!!!. He is Nemanja Gudeljs brother. He collapsed during the UD Melila vs Cordoba game in the 27th minute, suspected heart attack.

Mirrored - ImportantInformation1

collapsedragisa gudeljsuspected heart attack

