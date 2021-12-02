United By Stoke Finding Our Way Brick and Mortar



Today finally Shane has made it into the studio to bless us with his 2 cents!



This last few weeks for us has been interesting and challenging when it comes to finding ourselves a new store front in the town we call home.



Why You Ask?



Well, its all about our belief our perspective and our brand foundation. We have been (all be it very blessed) asked into a few shops that are already established, local and have a following, which is just an amazing opportunity for us here at RAVEN 425. Honestly that is a super blessed place to be in these unique times for sure....however!



For us its about our fundamentals the brand cannot be and will not be compromised, so what does that actually mean for us, and or what the phuck are we talking about rite? Well, we stand behind very strongly by the way certain views and certain ways to do business, so when we come into someone else place we need to first off respect their house. We need to make them more than we make ourselves and we need to provide them more value than they do us, which will take us a phuck ton of work to deliver!



So for us it is NOT possible to do this if our hands have been tied by the rules and regulations they follow.



One quick example of that would be lets say; the store owner saying we do not play music in this location as it's a zen zone, which is their way. Again how would we do in that type of environment when we usually bring a very island happy upbeat style of music pop-in off in the speakers, we are both pretty high energy and extremely talkative to all clients who enter the area. Well, it might not go so well in our humble opinion and why would that be....



BECAUSE WE COULD NOT BE OURSELVES!!!



Time is the most valuable asset we have do not waist it ever!



All Love the RAVEN BOYS www.raven425.com