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The Dangers of the HPV vaccines Gardasil & Cervarix (Cervical Cancer HPV vaccine side effects)
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63 views • November 30, 2021
Gardasil and Cervarix, the two vaccines against cervical cancer are heavily promoted through doctors, social media and publicity campaigns and are offered to girls ánd boys ages 9 through 26. The HPV vaccination consists of three shots over 6 months. Millions of girls have already been vaccinated. However, there is no proof that the vaccines actually prevent cervical cancer! http://naturalnews.com/037154_Gardasil_HPV_vaccines_scientific_facts.html http://naturalnews.com/022405_Gardasil_HPV_vaccines.html http://vactruth.com/2010/06/28/merck-paying-experts-gardasil
HPV vaccinations have caused seizures, strokes, paralysis, Guillain-Barré Syndrome, convulsions, fainting, coma, headaches, chronic fatigue, auto-immune diseases, blood clots, muscle weakness, joint pain, arthritis, chest pains, shortness of breath, heart problems, hair loss, weight loss, nausea, vomiting, mood changes, anxiety, insomnia, tremors, itching, rashes, swelling, nerve-, muscle-, back pain, swollen lymph nodes, sleep disorders, brain fog, slurred speech, vision and hearing loss, thrombosis, enlarged liver, ruptured ovarian cysts, menstrual pain and cycle changes, enlarged fallopian tubes, ovarian cysts, infertility, spontaneous abortions, stillbirths, birth defects, cervical cancer, and over 100 deaths! http://www.gardasilandunexplaineddeaths.com
http://dailymail.co.uk/health/article-1160516
http://dailymail.co.uk/health/article-2061267
http://sanevax.org/victims-2
http://naturalnews.com/025613.html
http://naturalnews.com/031300_Gardasil_stillbirth.html
http://www.ageofautism.com/2010/03/the-truth-about-gardasil-its-destroying-our-girls.html
HPV Documentary 'The Vaccinated Girls – Sick & Betrayed': http://oye.news/news/health/vaccines/the-vaccinated-girls-sick-betrayed
Health authorities claim that cervical cancer is caused by the Human Papilloma Virus but 90% of all HPV infections are self-clearing and do NOT pose a health risk for women with a healthy lifestyle. 90% of all cervical cancer deaths occur in third world countries due to chronic malnutrition, poor hygiene and lack of Pap tests or Pap smears.
HPV infections are very common. There are more than 100 HPV types, of which about 20 are considered possible high-risk for cervical cancer. Gardasil and Cervarix both claim protection against infection from HPV types 16 and 18, said to be responsible for 70% of cervical cancer cases. Because the vaccines do not prevent infection from other HPV types, women will still need regular Pap tests! http://naturalnews.com/033981_Gardasil_vaccine_cervical_cancer.html
Gardasil and Cervarix provide NO protection for women who are already HPV infected and they increase the risk of developing precancerous lesions by 44.6%! http://vactruth.com/2012/05/13/gardasil-may-cause-cancer http://nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMe0804638 http://naturalnews.com/033688_HPV_vaccines_Gardasil.html
Both Gardasil (also known as Gardisil or Silgard) and Cervarix contain the adjuvant aluminum, a toxin that can cause serious side effects. Gardasil contains 0.225 mg aluminum hydroxide per injection and Cervarix contains 0.5 mg aluminum hydroxide per injection. http://proliberty.com/observer/20071206.htm http://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2009/01/27/mercury-in-vaccines-was-replaced-with-something-even-more-toxic.aspx
http://jpands.org/vol21no4/miller.pdf
Health authorities claim that Gardasil and Cervarix are 'safe' because the number of adverse events reported during clinical trials was nearly identical to the control group, who were given placebo vaccines. However, the placebo also contained aluminum hydroxide, causing a similar number of adverse events! 73.3% of the participants acquired a medical condition! http://renewamerica.com/columns/janak/070227
http://deepwide.co.uk/Gardasil.html http://naturalnews.com/031410_HPV_vaccines_doctors.html
"My people are destroyed for lack of knowledge."
Hosea 4:6 (KJV)
More info:
http://thinktwice.com/hpv_show.htm
http://nvic.org/vaccines-and-diseases/HPV.aspx
http://naturalnews.com/HPV.html http://judicialwatch.org/documents/2008/JWReportFDAhpvVaccineRecords.pdf
http://thinktwice.com/hpv.htm
http://vaccinationdebate.net http://vaccines.news http://science.naturalnews.com/related/vaccines_and_HPV.html
HPV victims:
http://sanevax.org/uk-association-of-hpv-vaccine-injured-daughters-ahvid
http://en-gb.facebook.com/AHVID.UK
http://regret.ie
http://myvaccinelawyer.com/locations
Medical fraud:
http://naturalnews.com/036034_history_medicine_investigation.html
HPV vaccinations have caused seizures, strokes, paralysis, Guillain-Barré Syndrome, convulsions, fainting, coma, headaches, chronic fatigue, auto-immune diseases, blood clots, muscle weakness, joint pain, arthritis, chest pains, shortness of breath, heart problems, hair loss, weight loss, nausea, vomiting, mood changes, anxiety, insomnia, tremors, itching, rashes, swelling, nerve-, muscle-, back pain, swollen lymph nodes, sleep disorders, brain fog, slurred speech, vision and hearing loss, thrombosis, enlarged liver, ruptured ovarian cysts, menstrual pain and cycle changes, enlarged fallopian tubes, ovarian cysts, infertility, spontaneous abortions, stillbirths, birth defects, cervical cancer, and over 100 deaths! http://www.gardasilandunexplaineddeaths.com
http://dailymail.co.uk/health/article-1160516
http://dailymail.co.uk/health/article-2061267
http://sanevax.org/victims-2
http://naturalnews.com/025613.html
http://naturalnews.com/031300_Gardasil_stillbirth.html
http://www.ageofautism.com/2010/03/the-truth-about-gardasil-its-destroying-our-girls.html
HPV Documentary 'The Vaccinated Girls – Sick & Betrayed': http://oye.news/news/health/vaccines/the-vaccinated-girls-sick-betrayed
Health authorities claim that cervical cancer is caused by the Human Papilloma Virus but 90% of all HPV infections are self-clearing and do NOT pose a health risk for women with a healthy lifestyle. 90% of all cervical cancer deaths occur in third world countries due to chronic malnutrition, poor hygiene and lack of Pap tests or Pap smears.
HPV infections are very common. There are more than 100 HPV types, of which about 20 are considered possible high-risk for cervical cancer. Gardasil and Cervarix both claim protection against infection from HPV types 16 and 18, said to be responsible for 70% of cervical cancer cases. Because the vaccines do not prevent infection from other HPV types, women will still need regular Pap tests! http://naturalnews.com/033981_Gardasil_vaccine_cervical_cancer.html
Gardasil and Cervarix provide NO protection for women who are already HPV infected and they increase the risk of developing precancerous lesions by 44.6%! http://vactruth.com/2012/05/13/gardasil-may-cause-cancer http://nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMe0804638 http://naturalnews.com/033688_HPV_vaccines_Gardasil.html
Both Gardasil (also known as Gardisil or Silgard) and Cervarix contain the adjuvant aluminum, a toxin that can cause serious side effects. Gardasil contains 0.225 mg aluminum hydroxide per injection and Cervarix contains 0.5 mg aluminum hydroxide per injection. http://proliberty.com/observer/20071206.htm http://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2009/01/27/mercury-in-vaccines-was-replaced-with-something-even-more-toxic.aspx
http://jpands.org/vol21no4/miller.pdf
Health authorities claim that Gardasil and Cervarix are 'safe' because the number of adverse events reported during clinical trials was nearly identical to the control group, who were given placebo vaccines. However, the placebo also contained aluminum hydroxide, causing a similar number of adverse events! 73.3% of the participants acquired a medical condition! http://renewamerica.com/columns/janak/070227
http://deepwide.co.uk/Gardasil.html http://naturalnews.com/031410_HPV_vaccines_doctors.html
"My people are destroyed for lack of knowledge."
Hosea 4:6 (KJV)
More info:
http://thinktwice.com/hpv_show.htm
http://nvic.org/vaccines-and-diseases/HPV.aspx
http://naturalnews.com/HPV.html http://judicialwatch.org/documents/2008/JWReportFDAhpvVaccineRecords.pdf
http://thinktwice.com/hpv.htm
http://vaccinationdebate.net http://vaccines.news http://science.naturalnews.com/related/vaccines_and_HPV.html
HPV victims:
http://sanevax.org/uk-association-of-hpv-vaccine-injured-daughters-ahvid
http://en-gb.facebook.com/AHVID.UK
http://regret.ie
http://myvaccinelawyer.com/locations
Medical fraud:
http://naturalnews.com/036034_history_medicine_investigation.html
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