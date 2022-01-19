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DR. RIMA LAIBOW - DOCTORS ARE BEING ASSASSINATED FOR TAKING A STAND AGAINST BIG PHARMA
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130 views • January 19, 2022
From my HD, this is a re-upload from a year and a half ago. It aired in 2015, not sure if Richie is still on yt or not due to all their censorship.(AN EXCELLENT VIDEO, ESPECIALLY NOW)
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