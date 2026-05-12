Evil Is Not a Thing — It's the Absence of God

Why did God create evil? A professor posed the question to his students, certain he had finally cornered faith into a logical trap. One student remained silent while the professor boasted. Another raised his hand.





"Professor, is cold a thing?"





The class laughed. But the young man explained: cold doesn't exist. According to the laws of physics, cold is the absence of heat. Absolute zero is a complete absence of thermal energy. Cold is a word we created to describe what we feel when heat is not present.





"Professor, does darkness exist?"





Again, the student corrected him. Darkness does not exist. It is the absence of light. We can study light — its wavelengths, its colors, its properties. But darkness cannot be measured. A single ray of light breaks into the darkest room and illuminates it. Darkness is simply what remains when light is absent.





Then the student asked the question the professor had been waiting for.





"Sir, does evil exist?"





The professor, now uncertain, answered: of course. We see it every day. Cruelty. Crimes. Violence. These are manifestations of evil.





The student replied: "Evil does not exist, sir — or at least not for itself. Evil is simply the absence of God. It is like darkness and cold. A man-made word to describe the absence of divine love in the human heart. God did not create evil. Evil is not faith or love — which exist as light and warmth. Evil is the result of the absence of God."





The professor had no answer.





John Michael Chambers shares this profound parable as a War Report — a reminder that what we call evil is not a force in itself. It is a void. An emptiness. A space where God is not. And when light returns, darkness cannot remain.













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