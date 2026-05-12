BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Evil Is Not a Thing — It's the Absence of God
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
140 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
63 views • Today

Why did God create evil? A professor posed the question to his students, certain he had finally cornered faith into a logical trap. One student remained silent while the professor boasted. Another raised his hand.


"Professor, is cold a thing?"


The class laughed. But the young man explained: cold doesn't exist. According to the laws of physics, cold is the absence of heat. Absolute zero is a complete absence of thermal energy. Cold is a word we created to describe what we feel when heat is not present.


"Professor, does darkness exist?"


Again, the student corrected him. Darkness does not exist. It is the absence of light. We can study light — its wavelengths, its colors, its properties. But darkness cannot be measured. A single ray of light breaks into the darkest room and illuminates it. Darkness is simply what remains when light is absent.


Then the student asked the question the professor had been waiting for.


"Sir, does evil exist?"


The professor, now uncertain, answered: of course. We see it every day. Cruelty. Crimes. Violence. These are manifestations of evil.


The student replied: "Evil does not exist, sir — or at least not for itself. Evil is simply the absence of God. It is like darkness and cold. A man-made word to describe the absence of divine love in the human heart. God did not create evil. Evil is not faith or love — which exist as light and warmth. Evil is the result of the absence of God."


The professor had no answer.


John Michael Chambers shares this profound parable as a War Report — a reminder that what we call evil is not a force in itself. It is a void. An emptiness. A space where God is not. And when light returns, darkness cannot remain.




NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.


FOR MORE AMAZING JMC PROGRAMMING LIKE THIS, VIEW OUR FULL SCHEDULE HERE: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/



🚨 The Global Financial Reset Is HERE. 🚨


Don't just survive it—PROFIT from it.


This is your gateway to explosive growth with Genesis Metals.


👉 CLICK NOW: https://jmcgenesismetals.com/


BECOME A PREMIUM MEMBER TODAY! - https://johnmichaelchambers.com/patriot-q-a/



Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/



Visit www.triadretire.com for guaranteed income you cannot outlive!


Your PETS deserve the golden age too! Get them the care they need! https://jmc.petclub247.com/


ALL NEW RUMBLE CHANNEL! SUBSCRIBE SO YOU DON’T MISS ANYTHING!


https://rumble.com/c/JMCBroadcasting



Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.



Keywords
evilisabsencecoldnotthingdarknessnotexistnogodnolovevoidnotforceprofessorsilencedstudentanswerslightbreaksdarknesswarmthnotcoldfaithisheatdivineloveabsentmanmadewordevilhasnobeingwarreportparablewheregodisnot
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The Edge of Survival: A manifesto for the blade and the soul

The Edge of Survival: A manifesto for the blade and the soul

Belle Carter
ICE Expands Operations Into More Than 40 States as Tom Homan Confirms Major Hiring Surge

ICE Expands Operations Into More Than 40 States as Tom Homan Confirms Major Hiring Surge

Morgan S. Verity
The Coming Migration Tsunami: How Global Famine Will Reshape the World by 2027

The Coming Migration Tsunami: How Global Famine Will Reshape the World by 2027

Mike Adams
Why I&#8217;m Sounding the Alarm on America&#8217;s Coming Food and Fuel Shortages

Why I’m Sounding the Alarm on America’s Coming Food and Fuel Shortages

Mike Adams
Israel Says Ceasefire Void If Hamas Refuses to Disarm

Israel Says Ceasefire Void If Hamas Refuses to Disarm

Garrison Vance
Chinese Embassy Condemns Israeli Lawmaker&#8217;s Visit to Taiwan Region, Warns Against &#8220;Crossing Red Lines&#8221;

Chinese Embassy Condemns Israeli Lawmaker’s Visit to Taiwan Region, Warns Against “Crossing Red Lines”

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy