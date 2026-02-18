Revealed! The Battle Plan for Har Moghaedoh (Jerusalem) - Part 3

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Crisis in Jerusalem - Attack, Intervention and the Fall of Babylon. The armies are assembled. The city is surrounded. In Part 3, the crisis erupts. Six events unfold in rapid succession: Jerusalem is attacked and half its population is taken into exile. Yahweh Himself enters the battle. The Mount of Olives splits apart. Massive earthquakes devastate cities across the entire world. The population of Jerusalem flees through the newly formed valley. And then — the sudden, violent, total destruction of Mystery Babylon. This is where the Day of Yahweh truly begins.