TvNI = Truth vs. NEW$ IN. Nov. 27, Ukraine's cold cuts, Elections Fraud, revisited. 1st hour

Truth vs. NEW$ 1st hr. (27 Nov. 2022) with Dr. Ja,es Fetzer, Don Grahn, Scott Bennett, and Holly Seeliger.



Air strikes across Ukraine are taking out its energy infrastructure, which is leaving the country in a desperate plight as winter approaches.

NATO appears to be abandoning Kiev given the Russians are in virtually complete control of the outcome.

Meanwhile the Pentagon is doing its best to conceal the true (astronomical) cost of this war to the American taxpayers, who were never consulted or voted upon whether or not the US ought to become involved in Ukraine's (Khazarian) corrupt controversies.

The Russian Parliament has voted to ban LGBTQ propaganda from its media and public venues in the interest of morality and the public health for the good.

And Russia has rejected efforts to meddle in its affairs by Western leaders, such as US Secretary of State Blinken.

The AZ AG's Office says that the Maricopa County election was in gross, overt violation of the law, but nothing seems to be being done about it, yet...

Indeed, Maricopa County officials even moved up the certification of the election to evade a directive from the AG's Office.

Kari Lake says Arizonans know BS when they see it, and this is most certainly an enormous pile!

An expert reports that the machines used for the election had never been certified and that you cannot get a certified ballot out of an un-certified machine, which appears to lay a foundation for repudiating much of the midterm outcomes in which those un-certified machines were used.

Several cases in New Hampshire indicate the extent of the theft, where one candidate received 1100 votes in a community of 700!

The Biden administration is quietly reversing its assault on "fossil fuels;" and,

CBS has finally admitted that the Hunter Biden laptop is "real". 2 yrs later.

