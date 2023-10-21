Create New Account
Jeff & Erica - So, What Do We Do Next? 20Oct23
Samlaunch
Published 21 hours ago

Half Of All Young Men Who Got Myocarditis After The Jab Now Have Permanent Heart Damage.

https://mediaarchives.gsradio.net/rense/special/rense_102023_hr2.mp3

https://rense.com/

***Added memes to make listening to the show more interesting, 1-minute between each picture.

Keywords
jeffrenseerica

