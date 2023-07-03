Keep that rose gold flame burning 😉👍

Again, repeating information as that is the key to learning.

The Antidote, the rose gold flame, first through grounding, but fasting and prayer should be part of your regimen as well.

https://www.brighteon.com/eb996e54-6a68-43e4-8e33-654e37854f20

Your pineal gland is your communication device with God, literally Gods' light. It will make the devil flee from you.

"Know ye not that ye are the Temple of God and that the Spirit of God dwelleth in you?"

The seed has been planted in all of us, you have to make it sprout. Nobody can do it for you. It is your own choice, your own free will to use that shield against the devil.🙏💕

I know fasting can be scary the first time, that is why it strenghtens your trust in Him. Start with skipping a meal, then a day and build it up to three days. I'm not asking to fast 40 days like Jesus, but didn't Jesus himself encounter the Devil in the desert, weak in the flesh but strong in Spirit?

Cleansed by His blood, His resurrection, in you. Stop being a bystander and take action. I didn't talk about the rapture but that is again the learned helplessness the Devil wants you to believe. The Devil has no power over you if you do what is required.











