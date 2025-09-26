BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Netanyahu lies at the UN General Assembly - 'more measures to minimize civilian casualties than any military in history'
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1321 followers
Follow
46 views • 1 day ago

“Israel is applying more measures to minimize civilian casualties than any military in history. And because we’re doing that, the ratio of noncombatant to combatant casualties is less than 2:1 in Gaza.” — Netanyahu straight up lies at the UNGA.

Adding:

Which countries have recognized Palestine?

Andorra, Belgium, Luxembourg, Malta, San Marino and France officially recognized the State of Palestine at a conference held alongside the UN General Assembly in New York.

That followed similar recognition from Australia, the UK, Canada and Portugal on September 21. Palestinian statehood is now recognized by over 150 countries.

Russia maintains that a Middle East peace settlement can only be achieved through existing UN Security Council resolutions, with a Palestinian state based on 1967 borders and East Jerusalem as its capital.

📑 The 1947 UN General Assembly resolution called for the creation of two states—Jewish and Arab—on former British Mandate territory. But Israel occupied the whole of Palestine in a series of wars, including West Jerusalem which had been granted to the Palestinians.

