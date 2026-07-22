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The Elon Musk's Neuralink Dream 7-9-26@12:09 AM Shared 7-22-26
Dreams & Visions from Jesus
Dreams & Visions from Jesus
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A dream from my lovely Jesus Christ concerning Elon Musk's neuralink and why the big push to make it available to the public.

FOR THE GLORY OF FATHER GOD & JESUS CHRIST

Revelation 13:16-18

16 And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads:

17 And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name.

18 Here is wisdom. Let him that hath understanding count the number of the beast: for it is the number of a man; and his number is Six hundred threescore and six.

My Lovely Jesus Ministry

Vicki Parnell

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