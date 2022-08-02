DR PETER MCCULLOUGH: The Courage to Face Covid-19

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr McCullough & his coauthor, John Leake, appear at the Ministry of Truth Film Festival in Dallas, Texas, for a book signing. Q&A after the screening of the film, Doomed to Repeat It, on mass formation (psychosis) and the events of 2020. Illusionist Mike Toy provides some thought-provoking entertainment.