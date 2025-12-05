The Most Important Part of the Epstein Case Is Being Silenced w/ Harley Schlanger

See exclusives at https://SarahWestall.Substack.com

*

Harley's Article on Epstein:

Part 1: https://larouchepub.com/eiw/public/2025/eirv52n45-20251114/eirv52n45-20251114_020-what_was_jeffrey_epstein_really.pdf

Part 2: https://larouchepub.com/other/2025/5247-what_was_jeffrey_epstein_reall.html

-

Protect your assets with a company you can trust - Get the private & better price list - Go to https://SarahWestall.com/MilesFranklin

*

Masterpeace: Protect your body, Remove Heavy Metals including Graphene Oxide and Plastics, and learn more about removing MAC IDs at https://masterpeacebyhcs.com/shop/?ref=11308

*

Purchase the most effective weight peptide available, Next Generation GLP-1 Retatrutide - use code Sarah to save 15%: https://www.limitlesslifenootropics.com/product/retatrutide-ha/?ref=vbWRE3J

*

See the peptide guide for the most effective weight loss and muscle preservation at https://sarahwestall.substack.com/p/the-ultimate-peptide-guide-for-weight

*

See my dad's stroke protocol at https://SarahWestall.com/dad

*

Harley Schlanger, president of the LaRouche Organization, rejoins the program to break down what is not being told about the Epstein case — and why those critical elements are being kept from the public eye. Schlanger lays out the deeper forces at play, revealing how key facts are buried, how narratives are shaped, and why certain names, networks, and connections remain shielded.

-

We also expand the conversation to other hidden dynamics that impact global politics, finance, and national security — systems that influence the world yet operate beyond public awareness. This episode exposes the concealed structures driving today’s most consequential events, and why the public is deliberately left in the dark.

*

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

*

Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further