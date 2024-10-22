BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Who Are the Two Witnesses in Revelation 11?
danceoflifepodcast
danceoflifepodcast
43 followers
6 months ago

The book of Revelation describes two witnesses who will testify to the truth during the end times as God's people are being trodden underfoot by the antichrist power. These two witnesses will get killed, and then supernaturally resurrected. Some believe that John's vision of the two witnesses refers to two literal people who will be in Jerusalem at the end of days, but this this the right understanding? And if it isn't, what then does this vision mean? Using history and scripture as our guide, we will see the important implications of this vision and why it is describing a spiritual reality rather than a literal one.


00:00 - Introduction & Review
11:51 - Scriptural Basis
34:44 - Revelation 11:1-3
38:10 - Revelation 11:4
45:54 - The 1260 Days
53:26 - The 2 Olive Trees
55:50 - Revelation 11:5-6
1:09:44 - Revelation 11:7
1:29:32 - Revelation 11:8-12

Keywords
bible, jesus, bible study, christian, christianity, faith, scripture, biblical, bible prophecy, end times, last days, scripture study
