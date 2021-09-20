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Shattered Paradise: The New World Order Global Takeover - The Purge is Here [20.09.2021]
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84 views • September 20, 2021
Note: This video is only available on www.shatteredparadisepresents.com Downloaded with 'Debut Video Capture Software'.
Shattered Paradise exposes the satanic hidden agenda in today's society. New World Order Exposed.
Shattered Paradigm is a channel dedicated to raising awareness on the social and political climate that fulfills the prophetic message in the scriptures.
We are a husband and wife team who started this channel to share the Good News of salvation found in Jesus Christ and to expose the Satanic hidden agendas in today’s society. We want to continue as a couple rooted in Christ to share the knowledge and truth that we have gathered to all our brothers and sisters in Christ and to those seeking to find him.
Help us continue to expose the truth and spread the word of God by sharing our videos work with others!
"Have nothing to do with the fruitless deeds of darkness, but rather expose them" - Ephesians 5:11
Source:
Shattered Paradigm
Direct link: https://www.shatteredparadisepresents.com/?wix-vod-video-id=e6472f387fe447a58ecd5c4e9721d3a7&;wix-vod-comp-id=comp-jwrai9rj
https://www.shatteredparadisepresents.com/
https://shatteredparadise.com/
Location: United States
Shattered Paradise - 203K subscribers
Joined Jun 2, 2016 - 30,150,847 views
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3eZ75OBPQ4yDY67ONmWGvQ/videos
Shattered Paradigm - 37.9K subscribers
Joined May 29, 2016 - 189,158 views
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMsaL5w2KoIK-Lhl0BC1dOw
Judah Boy - 3.72K subscribers
Joined May 18, 2021 - 20,830 views
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMl553C2rBNHmOygdvwEFfQ
Shattered Paradise exposes the satanic hidden agenda in today's society. New World Order Exposed.
Shattered Paradigm is a channel dedicated to raising awareness on the social and political climate that fulfills the prophetic message in the scriptures.
We are a husband and wife team who started this channel to share the Good News of salvation found in Jesus Christ and to expose the Satanic hidden agendas in today’s society. We want to continue as a couple rooted in Christ to share the knowledge and truth that we have gathered to all our brothers and sisters in Christ and to those seeking to find him.
Help us continue to expose the truth and spread the word of God by sharing our videos work with others!
"Have nothing to do with the fruitless deeds of darkness, but rather expose them" - Ephesians 5:11
Source:
Shattered Paradigm
Direct link: https://www.shatteredparadisepresents.com/?wix-vod-video-id=e6472f387fe447a58ecd5c4e9721d3a7&;wix-vod-comp-id=comp-jwrai9rj
https://www.shatteredparadisepresents.com/
https://shatteredparadise.com/
Location: United States
Shattered Paradise - 203K subscribers
Joined Jun 2, 2016 - 30,150,847 views
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3eZ75OBPQ4yDY67ONmWGvQ/videos
Shattered Paradigm - 37.9K subscribers
Joined May 29, 2016 - 189,158 views
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMsaL5w2KoIK-Lhl0BC1dOw
Judah Boy - 3.72K subscribers
Joined May 18, 2021 - 20,830 views
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMl553C2rBNHmOygdvwEFfQ
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