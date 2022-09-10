Gender identity & personal views

The online pornification of our youth, the total breakdown and confusion of gender identity, the drag queens in schools, the plastic surgeries with no end, the instant gratification of fleeting desires, the self obsessed generation who cares more about aesthetics than intrinsic values. No wonder the suicide rate goes up in this group of totally lost people. The end of procreation equals end of life.





Because exactly that. The video was cut off at the moment I start speaking about the real threat to ALL (human) life because we all know, this gender confusion is only a zoomed in detail of the bigger plan of taking away the most valuable thing one can ever possess; a soul, our connection with God. If you weren't sure yet if He existed, these times show you the extend Satan will go to replace the most High, Alpha and Omega, in vain. Repent and pray, seek God, serve God and show him you're on His side to defeat the enemy. Fear not. Speak out. Be proud of who you are with the gender God has given you. Repent, repent, for He is the way, the only way, to safeguard your soul for you'll get another chance in the next life. You will feel a feeling of belonging, of coming home.



