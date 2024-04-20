Trump Jury Seated - House Speaker Johnson Cuts Deal With Democrats - Headline News 4/19/24

Weekly News Report! Another whirlwind week of news kicks off with the Trump hush money case seating jurors. Calls for Mike Johnson's ousting get louder as MTG and Thomas Massie lead the way. Johnson cut a deal with Democrats to fund Ukraine and Israel. In a move of sanity, Ron DeSantis says the Satanic Temple will not be allowed to participate in a new chaplain program for government schools. Looks like WW3 is put off for awhile, as Israel's retaliation to the missiles from Iran is mostly for show. All of that & much more in This Week’s Top News Stories! Read More:

https://www.resistancechicks.com/trump-jury-seated/





Join the Funding For BardsNation Ministries In Flemingsburg, KY! Donate Here: https://www.givesendgo.com/flemingsburg





AMAZING body and CBD products!!!

For ALL products: https://organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC

Check out Barry Jones Standards Plus History Academy

https://www.standardsplushistoryacademy.com

Resistance Chicks are PROUD to partner with ***www.learn.ITMTrading.com/chicks*** a FULL SERVICE precious metals dealer. Call them today 1-866-950-7776 for a free strategy consultation and tell them the Resistance Chicks sent you!





Resistance Chicks

P.O. Box 107

Milford, OH 45150

E-mail: [email protected]

Web Page www.resistancechicks.com

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ResistanceChicks

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/resistancechicks/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceChicks

Telegram follow here: https://t.me/ResistanceChicks

Franksocial: https://franksocial.com/u/ResistanceChicks

Truthsocial: https://truthsocial.com/@ResistanceChicks

Clouthub: https://clouthub.com/ResistanceChicks

Resistance Chicks LIVE Fridays On Brighteon.TV 6:00-7:00 PM ET Sundays @5:00 PM ET

Use Promo code: "ResistanceChicks" at TheFoundersBible.com and Windblownmedia.com to save 20%

Shop https://resistancechicks.brighteonstore.com/Resistance-Chicks TODAY and Use PROMO CODE “CHICKS” to save 5%!

Use visit www.MyPillow.com/Resistance and use promo code "RC" to save up to 66%