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If Americans Knew - Intro (Israel - Palestine) [Chinese subtitle] 如果美國人知道：以色列是這樣對待巴勒斯坦人
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134 views • October 04, 2020
更多有關以色列和巴勒斯坦的真實歷史詳見「If Americans Knew」的官網 https://ifamericansknew.org 。
中文字幕翻譯：大揭露編委會（地球機密網站）
原影片出處：〈If Americans Knew - Intro〉，頻道「If Americans Knew」，2018年8月31日， https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=21ra1qxcCY4
中文字幕翻譯：大揭露編委會（地球機密網站）
原影片出處：〈If Americans Knew - Intro〉，頻道「If Americans Knew」，2018年8月31日， https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=21ra1qxcCY4
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