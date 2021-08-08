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Emergency Broadcast: Infrastructure Bill Containing Martial Law Provisions Set To Pass
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770 views • August 08, 2021
17 Republican senators are set to vote "Yes" on the America ending legislation. Alex Jones is joined by David Icke, Robert Barnes, Dr. Steven Greer & more in this absolute must see, 4 hour, emergency report.
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