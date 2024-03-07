Create New Account
PT SOLO / CI: Faith of our Fathers / starts at 45min
Truth that Matters
Published Yesterday

PT SOLO - is a TEACHING on Christian Identity... Today we get into Faith of our Fathers by Rev William P. Gale. Teaching starts at the 45 min mark.

jesus christaliensbible studyhitlerdemonsbible prophecyspiritual warfareilluminatimark of the beastend timesufossecret space programfallen angelschristian identityreptiliansetsunderground basesalien abductioncovidserpent seedangel warsprofessor truthtruthwchristtruth that matters

