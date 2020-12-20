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Merry is Christmas
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4 views • December 20, 2020
Fortunate was I to feel the Spirit of Christmas early this season and a nudge to share an inspiring message in a song. It came to me only a few days ago. It's intention is to lift your spirit, if it has been weighed down by circumstances that are beyond your control. This year has been a bookmarked chapter for it that is still unfolding in many folk's lives.
THERE IS HOPE!.
The highest hope a person can ever have!
It is found in the original and true Christmas miracle story.
To have it, just as with the hearts of young children, believe.
In the morning, when they rise, they find their gift.
THERE IS HOPE!.
The highest hope a person can ever have!
It is found in the original and true Christmas miracle story.
To have it, just as with the hearts of young children, believe.
In the morning, when they rise, they find their gift.
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