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GREAT BRITAIN NOW GETTING ITS JUST DESSERTS FOR ALIGNING WITH BOLSHEVISM (NOT SO GREAT ANYMORE)
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93 views • October 13, 2021
The Cold Hard Truth Is That Britain Chose to Destroy Germany for the Drunken Monster Churchill and Today We Now Reap What We Did Sow, Great Britain Was Once a Pleasant Land but Karma Has Slowly Come Back Around and Has Fed Britain Its Just Desserts for Our Terrible Choices, This Country Actually Died During the Tony Blair Era When He Took Us Into an Illegal Zionist War Which Was All Based on Lies, Blair Then Opened the Floodgates and Today There Is No Britain, Just a Husk.. A Multicultural Dump and a False Society Where British People Have Absolutely No Political Representation Anymore and They Are Too Confused and Beaten Down to Even Fight Back. The Devil Came Back to Collect Whats His Britain, We Made the Choice to Fight for Bolshevism and Bolshevism Is What We Got.
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BITCHUTE ----> https://www.bitchute.com/channel/iLB0Ibex4Pxg/
(All Content Posted To This Channel Will Be Duplicated At The Sites Below)
ODYSEE LINK ----> https://odysee.com/@Harry_knowledge123:a
WORLD TRUTH VIDEOS LINK ----> https://worldtruthvideos.website/@Harry_knowledge123
ARCHIVE. ORG ----> https://archive.org/details/@harry-knowledge
BRIGHTEON ----> https://www.brighteon.com/channels/harryknowledge123
GOYIMTV ----> https://www.goyimtv.tv/home
BITCHUTE ----> https://www.bitchute.com/channel/iLB0Ibex4Pxg/
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