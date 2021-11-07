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Unscientific human experiments
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41 views • November 07, 2021
Sam Bailey, November 2, 2021
In this video, we look at some human experiments which claimed to show the first "coronaviruses". What went on at this facility and why were there so many human guinea pigs?
Please support my channel ▶ https://www.subscribestar.com/DrSamBailey
Leave me a tip! ▶ https://www.buymeacoffee.com/drsambailey
Virus Mania Paperback:
Abe (lots of suppliers): https://www.abebooks.com/products/isbn/9783752629781/30869270194&;cmsp=snippet--srp1-_-PLP1
US Independent Bookseller Powell's Books: https://www.powells.com/book/virus-mania-9783752629781
Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Virus-Mania-COVID-19-Hepatitis-Billion-Dollar/dp/3752629789/ref=sr_1_2?dchild=1&;keywords=virus+mania&qid=1612859505&sr=8-2
Virus Mania E-book:
Kindle: https://www.amazon.com/Virus-Mania-COVID-19-Hepatitis-Billion-Dollar-ebook/dp/B08YFBCH2F/ref=sr_1_1?keywords=virus+mania&;qid=1617157466&sr=8-1
Virus Mania in New Zealand:
NZers who would like to order the book locally for $65 (incl. shipping) please contact [email protected]
Virus Mania Audiobook:
Kobo: https://www.kobo.com/us/en/audiobook/virus-mania-corona-covid-19-measles-swine-flu-cervical-cancer-avian-flu-sars-bse-hepatitis-c-aids-polio-spanish-flu
Scribd: https://www.scribd.com/audiobook/505809369/Virus-Mania-Corona-COVID-19-Measles-Swine-Flu-Cervical-Cancer-Avian-Flu-SARS-BSE-Hepatitis-C-AIDS-Polio-Spanish-Flu-How-the-Medical-Indust
Chirp: https://www.chirpbooks.com/audiobooks/virus-mania-corona-covid-19-measles-swine-flu-cervical-cancer-avian
Nook Audiobooks: https://www.nookaudiobooks.com/audiobook/1037783/Virus-Mania-Corona-COVID-Measles-Swine-Flu-Cervica
Audible: https://www.amazon.com/Virus-Mania-COVID-19-Hepatitis-Billion-Dollar/dp/B094X3F7D9/ref=tmm_aud_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&;qid=&sr=
Apple: https://books.apple.com/us/audiobook/id1565689478
References:
Unit 731 - Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Unit_731
Biological warfare and bioterrorism: a historical review: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC1200679/
Decontamination of Bacillus anthracis on Gruinard Island?: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/6405284/
Operation Vegetarian: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Operation_Vegetarian
Where species meet and mingle - Beth Greenhough, 2008: https://www.academia.edu/1322109/Where_species_meet_and_mingle_The_Common_Cold_Unit
Why thousands went on holiday to the Common Cold Unit: https://www.bbc.com/news/av/stories-48923865
Common cold: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Common_cold
First coronavirus was described in The BMJ in 1965: https://web.archive.org/web/20210828080228/https://www.bmj.com/content/369/bmj.m1547.long
The Morphology of Three Previously Uncharacterized Human Respiratory Viruses that Grow in Organ Culture : https://europepmc.org/article/MED/4293939
Nature 1968 - “Coronaviruses”: https://www.nature.com/articles/220650b0.pdf
Virus Isolations From Common Colds Occurring In A Residential School: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC1925312/pdf/brmedj02979-0032.pdf
Cultivation of "Difficult" Viruses from Patients with Common Colds: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC1985339/pdf/brmedj02074-0036.pdf
David Tyrrell - Obituary: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC558394/
In this video, we look at some human experiments which claimed to show the first "coronaviruses". What went on at this facility and why were there so many human guinea pigs?
Please support my channel ▶ https://www.subscribestar.com/DrSamBailey
Leave me a tip! ▶ https://www.buymeacoffee.com/drsambailey
Virus Mania Paperback:
Abe (lots of suppliers): https://www.abebooks.com/products/isbn/9783752629781/30869270194&;cmsp=snippet--srp1-_-PLP1
US Independent Bookseller Powell's Books: https://www.powells.com/book/virus-mania-9783752629781
Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Virus-Mania-COVID-19-Hepatitis-Billion-Dollar/dp/3752629789/ref=sr_1_2?dchild=1&;keywords=virus+mania&qid=1612859505&sr=8-2
Virus Mania E-book:
Kindle: https://www.amazon.com/Virus-Mania-COVID-19-Hepatitis-Billion-Dollar-ebook/dp/B08YFBCH2F/ref=sr_1_1?keywords=virus+mania&;qid=1617157466&sr=8-1
Virus Mania in New Zealand:
NZers who would like to order the book locally for $65 (incl. shipping) please contact [email protected]
Virus Mania Audiobook:
Kobo: https://www.kobo.com/us/en/audiobook/virus-mania-corona-covid-19-measles-swine-flu-cervical-cancer-avian-flu-sars-bse-hepatitis-c-aids-polio-spanish-flu
Scribd: https://www.scribd.com/audiobook/505809369/Virus-Mania-Corona-COVID-19-Measles-Swine-Flu-Cervical-Cancer-Avian-Flu-SARS-BSE-Hepatitis-C-AIDS-Polio-Spanish-Flu-How-the-Medical-Indust
Chirp: https://www.chirpbooks.com/audiobooks/virus-mania-corona-covid-19-measles-swine-flu-cervical-cancer-avian
Nook Audiobooks: https://www.nookaudiobooks.com/audiobook/1037783/Virus-Mania-Corona-COVID-Measles-Swine-Flu-Cervica
Audible: https://www.amazon.com/Virus-Mania-COVID-19-Hepatitis-Billion-Dollar/dp/B094X3F7D9/ref=tmm_aud_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&;qid=&sr=
Apple: https://books.apple.com/us/audiobook/id1565689478
References:
Unit 731 - Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Unit_731
Biological warfare and bioterrorism: a historical review: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC1200679/
Decontamination of Bacillus anthracis on Gruinard Island?: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/6405284/
Operation Vegetarian: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Operation_Vegetarian
Where species meet and mingle - Beth Greenhough, 2008: https://www.academia.edu/1322109/Where_species_meet_and_mingle_The_Common_Cold_Unit
Why thousands went on holiday to the Common Cold Unit: https://www.bbc.com/news/av/stories-48923865
Common cold: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Common_cold
First coronavirus was described in The BMJ in 1965: https://web.archive.org/web/20210828080228/https://www.bmj.com/content/369/bmj.m1547.long
The Morphology of Three Previously Uncharacterized Human Respiratory Viruses that Grow in Organ Culture : https://europepmc.org/article/MED/4293939
Nature 1968 - “Coronaviruses”: https://www.nature.com/articles/220650b0.pdf
Virus Isolations From Common Colds Occurring In A Residential School: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC1925312/pdf/brmedj02979-0032.pdf
Cultivation of "Difficult" Viruses from Patients with Common Colds: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC1985339/pdf/brmedj02074-0036.pdf
David Tyrrell - Obituary: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC558394/
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