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How did volunteers save more than 40,000 lives in 3 minutes (each) last year?
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22 views • March 15, 2022
Posted 7May2013 TEDMED:
EMT and founder of United Hatzalah Eli Beer re-imagined first response and the power of community, saving 40,000 lives this year alone. He shares the story of its beginnings.
United Hatzalah, Emergency, Rescue, First Responder, First Aid, Neighborhood help, Emergency Medical Treatment,
EMT and founder of United Hatzalah Eli Beer re-imagined first response and the power of community, saving 40,000 lives this year alone. He shares the story of its beginnings.
United Hatzalah, Emergency, Rescue, First Responder, First Aid, Neighborhood help, Emergency Medical Treatment,
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