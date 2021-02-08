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Dr. Zelenko Discusses Hydroxychloroquine (Dr. Mercola Interview)
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923 views • February 08, 2021
An Excellent interview and deep-dive into the off-label application of a historically safe drug that can prevent hospitalization of early infected patients at a rate of nearly 100%. Rate of recovery from Covid-19 without HCQ already exceeds greater than 99.5%. The Application of HCQ prevents hospitals from exceeding capcity.
2/5/2021, Dr. Joseph Mercola: NY Doctor Proved Everyone Wrong About Hydroxychloroquine
https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/02/07/hydroxychloroquine-for-covid.aspx
2/5/2021, Dr. Joseph Mercola: NY Doctor Proved Everyone Wrong About Hydroxychloroquine
https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/02/07/hydroxychloroquine-for-covid.aspx
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