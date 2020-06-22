© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
5G Health Risks California Hearing - Child With Heart Problems From Wireless
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
27 views • June 22, 2020
SB 649 would Remove Local Authority From Wireless/Small Cell Citing and place mini cell towers in neighborhoods with no public process. This testimony is from June 28, 2017 where many citizens testified in opposition.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.