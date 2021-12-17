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Alex Jones Asks Zidkenu to Play Judas Priest on Ukulele and to Guest on INFOWARS
Sid Canoe aka Zidkenu
Sid Canoe aka Zidkenu
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22 views • December 17, 2021
Yesterday I was on INFOWARS serenading the mighty Jabba...

"You sound really good with that ukulele over the phone brother, we love it!" ...

"You sound like Ted Nugent!"

Alex Jones to Zidkenu

more quotes:

"Hey Zid, I love your voice, love what you're saying AND love the connection you've got! Your phone is so clear it sounds like HD!"
"Zidkenu! how do people find you because I want to get you on as a guest!"

Alex Jones invites me to be a guest on INFOWARS
at exactly 11:11 AM Pacific Time, 12/16/21

Time elapsed before being invited on as a guest: 2:34 (so, :34 slow😉)

Total time on the show with Alex Jones: 4:20

Songs performed on the show: "Three Little Birds" and "Redemption Song" by Bob Marley, "Electric Eye" by Judas Priest by request...

Topics: The EU as the 7th Head of the Beast of Revelation and Ezekiel's Vision of War, Revolution and The Anarchy that we are currently in now.

It was...fun! 😉
Keywords
infowarsrevelationmarleyukulele
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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